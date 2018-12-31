Jets-Oilers Sums

Winnipeg 0 3 1—4 Edmonton 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 14 (McDavid, Petrovic), 14:50. Penalties_Rieder, EDM, (hooking), 9:08.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Tanev 8 (Morrissey, Trouba), 4:39. 3, Winnipeg, Lemieux 2 (Roslovic, Copp), 6:02. 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 20 (Nugent-Hopkins, Nurse), 18:03 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 6, 18:32. Penalties_Lemieux, WPG, (interference), 17:25.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 21 (McDavid), 7:23. 7, Winnipeg, Lemieux 3 (Copp, Morrow), 14:02. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (holding), 1:52.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-17-10_36. Edmonton 7-9-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 1.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 17-11-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 11-7-1 (36-32).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:27.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

