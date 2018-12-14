Jets place RB Isaiah Crowell on IR with toe injury

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have placed running back Isaiah Crowell on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury.

Crowell didn’t practice all week and had already been ruled out for the Jets’ game against Houston on Saturday. He was hurt against Tennessee two weeks ago and re-injured his foot against Buffalo last Sunday.

Crowell has a team-leading 685 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He has never missed a game during his five-year NFL career.

New York signed running back De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad Friday to take Crowell’s roster spot. The Jets also have Elijah McGuire and rookie Trenton Cannon in the backfield.

Crowell signed to a three-year, $12 million deal with New York last March after four seasons with Cleveland.

