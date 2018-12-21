Listen Live Sports

Jets-Sharks Sum

December 21, 2018
 
Winnipeg 3 0 2—5
San Jose 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 4, 0:51. 2, San Jose, Kane 11 (Thornton), 1:36. 3, San Jose, Pavelski 22 (E.Karlsson, Labanc), 11:27 (pp). 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 13 (Wheeler, Chiarot), 12:32. 5, Winnipeg, Appleton 1 (Petan, Lemieux), 13:44.

Second Period_6, San Jose, Donskoi 6 (Kane), 19:54.

Third Period_7, Winnipeg, Ehlers 14 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 16:53. 8, Winnipeg, Ehlers 15 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 19:00.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 12-9-4_25. San Jose 10-20-14_44.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-9-1 (44 shots-41 saves). San Jose, Jones 14-8-3 (24-20).

A_17,213 (17,562). T_2:29.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.

