Jets sign WR Quincy Enunwa to multiyear contract extension

December 28, 2018 1:53 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a contract extension, keeping one of their key offensive players who was scheduled to be a free agent.

The team announced the multiyear deal Friday after its final full practice of the regular season.

A person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press the deal is worth $36 million over four years, including $20 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t announce terms of contracts.

The terms were first reported by Pro Football Weekly.

Enunwa will sit out his third straight game Sunday with an ankle injury, but had 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown after missing last season with a neck injury. He has 118 receptions for 1,621 yards and five TDs since being drafted in the sixth round in 2014.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

