Joe Cole back at Chelsea as an academy coach

December 28, 2018 2:38 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has returned to the club to coach in its academy.

The 37-year-old, who played for Chelsea between 2003 and 2010, will work with various age groups, including the under-18s and development squad, while continuing to study for his coaching qualifications.

“It has always been our philosophy to have a number of ex-players involved in our coaching structure so they can pass on their unique experiences and what it means to play for Chelsea,” head of youth development Neil Bath said on Friday. “Joe will work across a number of age groups and with various staff to ensure he gets to experience the full range of our program,”

Former England international Cole, 37, who is now retired as a player, won the Premier League title on three occasions with Chelsea.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

