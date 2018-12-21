John Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — John Harbaugh will return to coach the Baltimore Ravens next season, and the team says it’s working on an extension beyond 2019.

Harbaugh took over as Baltimore’s coach in 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs six times, winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

The Ravens didn’t reach the postseason in each of the past three years, however, and are striving to end that streak with two games left in the regular season.

Regardless of how Baltimore (8-6) finishes, Harbaugh will be back to finish the final year of his current contract.

In a statement Friday, the Ravens wrote: “John Harbaugh will continue as our head coach for the 2019 season, and he and we are working on an extension to his existing contract.”

The 56-year-old Harbaugh has a 112-77 record with Baltimore, including 10-5 in the playoffs.

Baltimore faces San Diego on Saturday night and wraps up the regular season at home against Cleveland on Dec. 30. The Ravens currently stand as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and trail Pittsburgh by a half-game in the AFC North.

