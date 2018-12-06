John Mackey Award Winners

Winners of the John Mackey Award for the outstanding tight end:
2000_Tim Stratton, Purdue
2001_Daniel Graham, Colorado
2002_Dallas Clark, Iowa
2003_Kellen Winslow II, Miami
2004_Heath Miller, Virginia
2005_Marcedes Lewis, UCLA
2006_Matt Spaeth , Minnesota
2007_Fred Davis, USC
2008_Chase Coffman, Missouri
2009_Aaron Hernandez, Florida
2010_D. J. Williams, Arkansas
2011_Dwayne Allen, Clemson
2012_Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame
2013_Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Washington
2014_Nick O’Leary, Florida State
2015_Hunter Henry, Arkansas
2016_Jake Butt, Michigan
2017_Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
2018_T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
