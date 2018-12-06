John Mackey Award Winners

Winners of the John Mackey Award for the outstanding tight end:

2000_Tim Stratton, Purdue

2001_Daniel Graham, Colorado

2002_Dallas Clark, Iowa

2003_Kellen Winslow II, Miami

2004_Heath Miller, Virginia

2005_Marcedes Lewis, UCLA

2006_Matt Spaeth , Minnesota

2007_Fred Davis, USC

2008_Chase Coffman, Missouri

2009_Aaron Hernandez, Florida

2010_D. J. Williams, Arkansas

2011_Dwayne Allen, Clemson

2012_Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame

2013_Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Washington

2014_Nick O’Leary, Florida State

2015_Hunter Henry, Arkansas

2016_Jake Butt, Michigan

2017_Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

2018_T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

