John’s 7 3s lead Drexel past Loyola (Md) 95-86

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor John hit 7 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and hot-shooting Drexel defeated Loyola-Maryland 95-86 on Wednesday night.

Alihan Demir led the Dragons (5-4) with 24 points but it was John, a graduate transfer from Cal Poly that had never scored more than 10 points for the Mustangs, who stole the show.

John entered the game 30 of 66 from 3-point range, including an 8 of 10 game, and upped his season percent to 49 and his scoring average to 13.9.

Troy Harper went 5 of 7 from the field, making both his 3s, and 7 of 8 from the foul line for 19 points for the Dragons.

Andrew Kostecka scored 16 points for the Greyhounds (3-6), who shot 18 of 27 with 6 of 11 3-pointers to lead 48-43 at the half. Led by John’s 4 for 4, Drexel was 5 of 6 from distance and shot 16 of 24 overall in the second half to rally for the win.

