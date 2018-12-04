Listen Live Sports

Johnson has career-best 30 points, Grambling gets 81-57 win

December 4, 2018 11:29 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Lasani Johnson posted a career-high 30 points as Grambling scorched Division III Centenary 81-57 on Tuesday night.

Johnson also had a career-best seven from long range and scored 19 in the second half as Grambling (4-4) ran away with the victory. Johnson made 11 of 15 field-goal attempts, hitting 7 of 10 from distance. Dallas Polk-Hilliard added 17 points and Travon Bunch posted a career-high 11 rebounds as the Tigers won the rebound battle 44-32.

Grambling had a 15-2 run to take a 34-14 lead before Centenary rallied to trail 37-21 at the break. Ty Prince completed a 3-point play with 15:45 remaining in the game as the Gents closed to 41-30. Grambling answered with a 26-8 run to secure the victory.

Kaharri Carter had 11 points and Prentis Washington and Treylan Matthews chipped in 10 apiece for Centenary.

