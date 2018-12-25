Johnson-led Georgia Tech faces Minnesota in Quick Lane Bowl

Quick Lane Bowl: Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: Georgia Tech by 5½

Series Record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgia Tech is motivated to send retiring coach Paul Johnson out with a win. Minnesota is hoping a victory will help its young team gain confidence for next season.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech’s triple-option vs. Minnesota’s defense. The Yellow Jackets average fewer than 10 passes a game, but they average a nation-best 335 yards rushing per game behind a unique offense that is hard to stop.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: WR Tyler Johnson. The All-Big Ten player had arguably the best season in school history as a receiver, making 74 catches for 1,112 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Georgia Tech: QB TaQuon Marshall. He ran for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns and threw for 824 yards and five scores with four interceptions this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech hired former Temple coach Geoff Collins to replace Johnson. … Minnesota became bowl eligible with wins in two of its last three games — beating Purdue 41-10 and winning at Wisconsin 37-15, knocking off the Badgers for the first time in 15 years and for the first time on the road since 1994. … Georgia Tech won six of its last eight after a 1-3 start. … Minnesota played in the Quick Lane Bowl three years ago, beating Central Michigan 21-14. … Tyler Johnson, a junior, is 10 catches from matching Eric Decker’s single-season school record from 2008, 13 yards receiving away from equaling Ron Johnson’s single-season mark from 2000 and a touchdown away from tying the school record set by Omar Douglas in 1993 and tied by Ron Johnson in 2000.

