Johnson tip-in lifts Milwaukee past Western Michigan, 67-66

December 22, 2018 6:01 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Vance Johnson’s tip-in with a second left capped a Milwaukee comeback that saw the Panthers hold Western Michigan scoreless for more than two minutes at the end of the game and score the final six points to earn a 67-66 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee (5-8) has won three straight to close out its nonconference schedule and opens Horizon League play Saturday at home against Green Bay.

William Boyer-Richard hit a 3 with 2:25 left to put Western Michigan up, 66-61. Darius Roy scored at the basket and Johnson hit a pair of free throws with :41 left before scoring the game-winner after Seth Dugan blocked a Roy layup attempt.

Roy hit 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 18 points and Johnson contributed 14 off the bench.

Western Michigan (5-7) got 13 points from Michael Flowers and another dozen from Dugan.

