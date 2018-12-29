Listen Live Sports

Johnson’s 17 & 17 leads No. 23 Texas A&M women past UTRGV

December 29, 2018 3:26 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ciera Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and No. 23 Texas A&M had its first undefeated December in 10 seasons, defeating UT Rio Grande Valley 84-61 on Saturday.

Kayla Wells scored 21 points to lead the Aggies (11-2), who have won seven straight, and Jada Walton added a career-high 14. N’dea Jones, who had a school-record streak of three games with 17-plus rebounds, only had seven but Texas A&M still owned the boards 48-17, including 16-4 on the offensive end.

Jameka Dowell led the Vaqueros (6-6) with 14 points. UTRGV shot 38 percent compared to A&M’s 53 and was outscored by 10 at the foul line. The difference in second-chance points was 17-4 and it was 42-18 on points in the paint.

Texas A&M never trailed and broke the game open with an 8-0 run in the second quarter, which closed with a 9-1 run for a 46-30 lead at the half.

The Aggies played without All-American Chennedy Carter for the second straight game with a nagging foot injury.

