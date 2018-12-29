Johnson’s first double-double leads Rutgers past Maine 70-55

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Myles Johnson had a career-high in points and rebounds with 10 each for his first career double-double to lead Rutgers past Maine 70-55 on Saturday.

Maine (2-12) led most of the first half, including by double-digits. Rutgers (7-5) took its first lead since 2-0 thanks to a Caleb McConnell 3-pointer to make it 28-27 with 1:15 before the break. Rutgers would go into halftime leading 30-27, and lead by as much as 18 in the second half.

Geo Baker had nine points and nine assists while Eugene Omoruyi added 17 points for Rutgers.

Isaiah White and Andrew Fleming had 11 points each to lead Maine.

BIG PICTURE

Maine: Under the tutelage of first-year coach Richard Barron, who was Maine’s women’s coach the past six seasons, the Black Bears feature players from 12 countries and five continents.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will return to Big Ten Conference play, where they are 0-2 after opening up against two of the top teams in the conference in No. 8 Michigan State and No. 15 Wisconsin.

UP NEXT

Maine: At Brown on Wednesday.

Rutgers: Host Maryland on Saturday.

