Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jordan Lyles, Pirates finalize $2.05M, 1-year deal

December 17, 2018 2:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $2.05 million, one-year contract.

The 28-year-old right-hander can earn additional award bonuses as part of the deal, agreed to last week and announced Monday.

Lyles is 31-52 with a 5.28 ERA in 217 appearances for Houston, Colorado, San Diego and Milwaukee. Though Lyles has worked primarily as a reliever since 2016, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Lyles will have an opportunity to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training.

Lyles is coming off his best season, going 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 35 games with San Diego and Milwaukee, and his 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings tied his career best. He was more effective out of the bullpen (1-0, 3.32 ERA) than he was as a starter (2-4, 4.79) and seemed to hit his stride with the Brewers. Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA 11 appearances, striking out 22 batters in 16 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress