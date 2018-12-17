Jordan Lyles, Pirates finalize $2.05M, 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $2.05 million, one-year contract.

The 28-year-old right-hander can earn additional award bonuses as part of the deal, agreed to last week and announced Monday.

Lyles is 31-52 with a 5.28 ERA in 217 appearances for Houston, Colorado, San Diego and Milwaukee. Though Lyles has worked primarily as a reliever since 2016, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Lyles will have an opportunity to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training.

Lyles is coming off his best season, going 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 35 games with San Diego and Milwaukee, and his 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings tied his career best. He was more effective out of the bullpen (1-0, 3.32 ERA) than he was as a starter (2-4, 4.79) and seemed to hit his stride with the Brewers. Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA 11 appearances, striking out 22 batters in 16 1/3 innings.

