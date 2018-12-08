Listen Live Sports

Justin Turner, Demajeo Wiggins lead Bowling Green to victory

December 8, 2018 8:21 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 25 points and six assists, Demajeo Wiggins added to his nation-leading double-double total and Bowling Green defeated Green Bay 97-68 on Saturday.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-10 senior forward, picked up his ninth double-double with 12 points and his 19 rebounds increased his nation-leading rebounding average of 12.2.

It was the fourth consecutive home win for the Falcons (5-5).

Sandy Cohen III had 16 points and five steals for Green Bay (5-4). PJ Pipes had 13 points and ShanQuan Hemphill added 10.

Green Bay, which was averaging 86.5 points per game, shot 36.5 percent from the field and made only 9 of 28 3-pointers.

Bowling Green never trailed and the score was never tied. The Falcons’ largest lead was 35 points at 78-43. Bowling Green had 51 rebounds to Green Bay’s 29.

