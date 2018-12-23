Listen Live Sports

Ken Foreman, Seattle Pacific coaching great, dead at 96

December 23, 2018 7:03 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Ken Foreman, the longtime Seattle Pacific track coach who was the head women’s coach of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team that boycotted the Moscow Games, died Sunday. He was 96.

During his five decades at Seattle Pacific, Foreman also coached cross country and basketball, was athletic director and led the effort to build Royal Brougham Pavilion.

After missing out on chance to direct the U.S. women in Moscow, Foreman led the U.S. teams in the 1983 World Championships and 1986 Goodwill Games.

Selected the National Coach of the Year in 2000, he was a charter member of the Falcons Hall of Fame in 2003. He also was a member of numerous other Halls of Fame, including USA Track & Field, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and the Washington State Track & Field Coaches Association.

