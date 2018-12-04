Listen Live Sports

Kentucky State fires veteran coach John L. Smith

December 4, 2018 7:20 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State has fired veteran football coach John L. Smith and replaced him with defensive coordinator Kevin Weston on an interim basis.

The school added in a news release Tuesday that it will seek to “take the program to new heights.”

Smith, who previously coached Division I programs at Louisville, Michigan State and Arkansas, was 7-25 in three seasons with the Division II Thorobreds. KSU was 0-10 this past season. He went 4-7 in 2016 and won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference West division title before KSU lost the conference championship to Fort Valley State in overtime. Smith was named SIAC Coach of the Year.

KSU athletic director Etienne M. Thomas thanked Smith for his “time, talents and dedication” to the program and wished him well.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

