Phil Kessel scores in OT, Penguins beat Kings 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel scored a power-play goal at 3:59 of overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Evgeni Malkin pushed a loose puck from the slot to Kessel, and he finished near the side of the net for the Penguins’ fifth victory in seven games.

Tanner Pearson scored against his former team, and Matt Cullen and Bryan Rust also had goals for the Penguins. Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first victory since Oct. 25 at Calgary.

Murray stopped Tyler Toffoli’s breakaway in the first 30 seconds of overtime. The goalie also denied a quality overtime chance from Jake Muzzin in the slot.

Advertisement

Muzzin, Matt Luff and Alex Iafallo scored for Los Angeles, and Jonathan Quick stopped 32 shots. The Kings have lost four straight and eight of 10.

Iafallo tied it at 3 with a power-play goal at 12:30 of the third period.

CAPITALS 4, SABRES 3, SO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 29th goal of the season to extend his points streak to a career-best 14 games and had the shootout winner for Washington.

Ovechkin has 17 goals and six points during his points streak and has scored in six in a row. The Stanley Cup champion Capitals have won five in a row.

Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana also scored, and Pheonix Copley made 25 saves. Sabres captain Jack Eichel scored twice and No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin had a power-play goal for Buffalo.

PANTHERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored at 3:24 of overtime to complete his first NHL hat trick and lift Florida past Toronto.

Barkov slipped the puck past goalie Frederik Andersen from the right side of the crease.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Roberto Luongo made 29 saves to help the Panthers snap a four-game skid. Mitchell Marner scored twice for Toronto, John Tavares added his team-high 20th goal and Andersen stopped 28 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost four of their past five,

The Maple Leafs tied it at 3 with 1:39 left in regulation on Marner’s second goal.

FLAMES 2, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for Calgary, and David Rittich made 34 saves against Minnesota.

Mark Giordano scored short-handed in the first period for the Pacific Division-leading Flames. They are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games, with 10 wins in regulation, and lead the NHL with 50 third-period goals. Jordan Greenway scored for the Wild.

DUCKS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Sprong scored 1:19 into overtime to lift Anaheim past Columbus.

Adam Henrique won a faceoff in the Ducks offensive zone, and Sprong beat Sergei Bobrovsky with his second goal of the night.

John Gibson stopped 36 shots for Anaheim. The Ducks have won four straight and eight of nine.

Markus Nutivaara scored for Columbus.

CANADIENS 5, SENATORS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Weber scored the tiebreaking goal in Montreal’s four-goal third period and the Canadiens beat Ottawa for the third time in 12 days.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Matthew Peca each had a goal and an assist, and Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin also scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price stopped 16 shots to win his fifth straight.

Colin White and Mikkel Boedker scored for the Senators.

AVALANCHE 6, STARS 4

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice, including the winner with 3:20 remaining, Mikko Rantanen added two more on the power play and Colorado recovered after blowing a three-goal lead.

Esa Lindell and Tyler Seguin brought Dallas back by scoring 44 seconds apart in the middle period. Seguin added another in the third and Jamie Benn tied it with 4:36 left.

Landeskog’s winner was a redirect after a shot by defenseman Erik Johnson from the blue line. Nathan MacKinnon sealed the win with an empty-net goal. MacKinnon also had three assists to help the Avs snap a three-game skid that included an overtime loss in St. Louis on Friday.

ISLANDERS 4, RED WINGS 3, SO

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored on a power play in the third period and had the only goal in the shootout to lift New York past Detroit.

Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas also scored in regulation, and Thomas Greiss made 18 saves for New York. Thomas Vanek had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Nyquist and Trevor Daley added goals for Detroit.

PREDATORS 2, DEVILS 1, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored the winning goal in the sixth round of the shootout to lift Nashville past New Jersey.

Frederick Gaudreau scored in regulation and Juuse Saros made 33 saves through overtime to help the Predators win their third straight. Brian Boyle scored for the Devils and Keith Kinkaid made 27 saves.

CANUCKS 5, FLYERS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist to lead Vancouver.

Chris Tanev, Loui Eriksson, Josh Leivo and Markus Granlund also scored for the Canucks, and Troy Stecher had two assists. Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots.

Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers, who lost for the second time in two nights. Philadelphia finished a five-game trip in which it earned just three points. Anthony Stolarz stopped two-of-four shots before he left midway through the first period Due to a lower-body injury. Backup Alex Lyon made 17 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.