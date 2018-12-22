Listen Live Sports

Kimble’s late 3 lifts Saint Joseph’s past Loyola-Chicago

December 22, 2018 7:41 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lamarr Kimble made a deep 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to give Saint Joseph’s a 45-42 victory over Loyola-Chicago on Saturday night.

Kimble, a third-year captain who has battled injury problems the last two seasons, had the lane open yet pulled up for the game-winning shot that hit nothing but net. Following a timeout, the Ramblers threw the ball full court but weren’t able to get off a shot.

Kimble led the Hawks with 15 points. Charlie Brown added 11 points for Saint Joseph’s (6-5), which rebounded from a 70-58 loss at then-No. 21 Villanova on Dec. 8.

Clayton Custer scored 12 points and Marques Townes had 10 for Loyola-Chicago (7-6), which had a two-game win streak snapped.

Saint Joseph’s regained the lead a minute into the second half and kept it until Townes’ 3-pointer tied it a 42 with 12.7 seconds to play.

