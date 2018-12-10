Listen Live Sports

Kings-Bulls, Box

December 10, 2018 10:18 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (108)

Shumpert 5-11 0-0 14, Bjelica 3-7 0-0 6, Cauley-Stein 5-11 1-1 11, Fox 8-16 5-6 25, Hield 5-11 0-0 14, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 5-9 5-6 16, Koufos 1-3 0-0 2, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 6-13 1-2 16. Totals 40-88 12-15 108.

CHICAGO (89)

Holiday 3-9 2-2 9, Markkanen 5-16 2-2 13, Carter Jr. 3-6 2-2 8, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 2, LaVine 7-13 2-2 19, Parker 3-6 0-0 7, Hutchison 1-1 0-0 3, Portis 3-8 2-2 9, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 3-5 0-0 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 3-5 3-3 9, Harrison 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-76 13-13 89.

Sacramento 26 19 36 27—108
Chicago 33 23 18 15— 89

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 16-37 (Fox 4-6, Shumpert 4-8, Hield 4-9, Bogdanovic 3-8, Bagley III 1-1, Mason 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Bjelica 0-2), Chicago 8-28 (LaVine 3-5, Parker 1-1, Hutchison 1-1, Portis 1-2, Holiday 1-6, Markkanen 1-8, Payne 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Dunn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Cauley-Stein 16), Chicago 40 (Carter Jr., Portis 8). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 6), Chicago 16 (Dunn 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 15, Chicago 17. A_18,164 (20,917).

