Kings-Cavaliers, Box

December 7, 2018 10:23 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (129)

Shumpert 3-8 0-0 6, Bjelica 6-8 0-0 13, Cauley-Stein 5-5 0-2 10, Fox 12-16 2-3 30, Hield 9-17 2-2 25, Jackson 3-7 0-0 7, Bagley III 8-9 0-0 17, Koufos 3-5 0-0 6, Ferrell 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 7-18 0-0 15, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 56-98 4-7 129.

CLEVELAND (110)

Osman 4-13 1-2 10, Nance Jr. 4-5 3-4 11, Thompson 2-3 0-0 4, Sexton 9-16 5-6 23, Hood 1-3 2-2 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Blossomgame 1-3 0-0 2, Frye 2-2 0-0 6, Zizic 1-2 0-0 2, Burks 8-14 3-4 22, Clarkson 11-19 0-1 26. Totals 43-81 14-19 110.

Sacramento 38 28 30 33—129
Cleveland 27 39 23 21—110

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-29 (Hield 5-8, Fox 4-5, Bagley III 1-1, Bjelica 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Ferrell 0-1, Mason 0-1, Shumpert 0-3), Cleveland 10-26 (Clarkson 4-7, Burks 3-6, Frye 2-2, Osman 1-6, Blossomgame 0-1, Hood 0-2, Sexton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 35 (Koufos 8), Cleveland 35 (Nance Jr., Burks 7). Assists_Sacramento 31 (Fox 12), Cleveland 20 (Burks 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 18, Cleveland 17. A_19,432 (20,562).

