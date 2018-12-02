Kings center Adrian Kempe day to day with upper-body injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe is day to day with an upper-body injury.

Kempe did not play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. He has three goals and four assists in 26 games this season.

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Kempe has 21 goals and 29 assists in 132 career games. He was fourth on the team with 16 goals last season.

