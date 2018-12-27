Kings-Clippers, Box

SACRAMENTO (118)

Shumpert 5-11 0-0 12, Bjelica 4-9 0-0 11, Cauley-Stein 5-8 1-2 11, Fox 8-15 3-4 19, Hield 4-18 3-3 11, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Giles III 3-4 0-0 6, Koufos 4-6 0-0 8, Ferrell 3-8 0-0 6, Mason 2-4 1-2 6, McLemore 4-6 0-0 11, Bogdanovic 5-12 2-4 13. Totals 49-104 10-15 118.

L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

Harris 6-12 2-2 17, Gallinari 4-11 5-6 14, Marjanovic 4-5 3-4 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-11 0-0 13, Bradley 6-11 1-2 15, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 8-12 6-7 22, Beverley 2-7 0-0 5, Wallace 2-6 0-0 4, L.Williams 9-15 2-2 24, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-96 19-23 127.

Sacramento 27 29 29 33—118 L.A. Clippers 39 32 31 25—127

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-30 (McLemore 3-4, Bjelica 3-6, Shumpert 2-4, Bogdanovic 1-2, Mason 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Fox 0-2, Ferrell 0-3, Hield 0-6), L.A. Clippers 12-28 (L.Williams 4-5, Harris 3-5, Bradley 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Gallinari 1-5, Scott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Hield, Fox 6), L.A. Clippers 50 (Harrell 9). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Fox 9), L.A. Clippers 23 (L.Williams 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, L.A. Clippers 20. A_19,068 (18,997).

