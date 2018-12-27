Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Clippers, Box

December 27, 2018 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (118)

Shumpert 5-11 0-0 12, Bjelica 4-9 0-0 11, Cauley-Stein 5-8 1-2 11, Fox 8-15 3-4 19, Hield 4-18 3-3 11, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Giles III 3-4 0-0 6, Koufos 4-6 0-0 8, Ferrell 3-8 0-0 6, Mason 2-4 1-2 6, McLemore 4-6 0-0 11, Bogdanovic 5-12 2-4 13. Totals 49-104 10-15 118.

L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

Harris 6-12 2-2 17, Gallinari 4-11 5-6 14, Marjanovic 4-5 3-4 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-11 0-0 13, Bradley 6-11 1-2 15, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 8-12 6-7 22, Beverley 2-7 0-0 5, Wallace 2-6 0-0 4, L.Williams 9-15 2-2 24, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-96 19-23 127.

Sacramento 27 29 29 33—118
L.A. Clippers 39 32 31 25—127

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-30 (McLemore 3-4, Bjelica 3-6, Shumpert 2-4, Bogdanovic 1-2, Mason 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Fox 0-2, Ferrell 0-3, Hield 0-6), L.A. Clippers 12-28 (L.Williams 4-5, Harris 3-5, Bradley 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Gallinari 1-5, Scott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Hield, Fox 6), L.A. Clippers 50 (Harrell 9). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Fox 9), L.A. Clippers 23 (L.Williams 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, L.A. Clippers 20. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba