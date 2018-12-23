Listen Live Sports

Kings-Golden Knights Sums

December 23, 2018 11:05 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 2 1 1—4
Vegas 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Nosek 4 (Holden, Lindberg), 10:10. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Amadio 2 (Luff, Kempe), 3:32. 3, Vegas, Smith 8 (Holden, Marchessault), 10:01. 4, Los Angeles, Iafallo 9 (Kovalchuk), 12:52. Penalties_Lindberg, VGK, (hooking), 10:39.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Carter 7 (Kopitar, Doughty), 2:06 (pp). 6, Vegas, Reaves 7 (Pirri, Schmidt), 6:55 (pp). Penalties_Engelland, VGK, (hooking), 1:37; Kempe, LA, (holding), 5:29.

Overtime_7, Los Angeles, Toffoli 6 (Fantenberg), 1:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-15-9-1_32. Vegas 8-9-4-4_25.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Petersen 5-4-1 (25 shots-22 saves). Vegas, Fleury 20-10-4 (32-28).

A_18,225 (17,367). T_2:24.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brian Murphy.

