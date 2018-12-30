Kings-Lakers, Box

SACRAMENTO (114)

Shumpert 3-12 1-2 8, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 5, Cauley-Stein 5-10 1-1 11, Fox 12-19 1-2 26, Hield 7-17 3-4 21, Jackson 1-4 2-2 5, Koufos 2-3 0-0 4, Ferrell 3-5 1-1 8, Bogdanovic 9-18 0-0 21, McLemore 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 46-95 9-12 114.

L.A. LAKERS (121)

Ingram 9-13 2-4 21, Kuzma 5-17 4-4 18, McGee 4-8 0-0 8, Ball 6-14 0-4 13, Hart 8-14 3-5 22, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 3-5 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 9-21 3-3 26, Stephenson 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 47-98 12-20 121.

Sacramento 31 37 28 18—114 L.A. Lakers 37 27 28 29—121

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-34 (Hield 4-11, Bogdanovic 3-6, McLemore 1-1, Ferrell 1-1, Bjelica 1-2, Fox 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Shumpert 1-7), L.A. Lakers 15-44 (Caldwell-Pope 5-13, Kuzma 4-10, Hart 3-8, Stephenson 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Ball 1-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Chandler 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 45 (Cauley-Stein 12), L.A. Lakers 50 (McGee 12). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox 7), L.A. Lakers 30 (Ingram 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 3. A_18,997 (18,997).

