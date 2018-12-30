Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Lakers, Box

December 30, 2018 11:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (114)

Shumpert 3-12 1-2 8, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 5, Cauley-Stein 5-10 1-1 11, Fox 12-19 1-2 26, Hield 7-17 3-4 21, Jackson 1-4 2-2 5, Koufos 2-3 0-0 4, Ferrell 3-5 1-1 8, Bogdanovic 9-18 0-0 21, McLemore 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 46-95 9-12 114.

L.A. LAKERS (121)

Ingram 9-13 2-4 21, Kuzma 5-17 4-4 18, McGee 4-8 0-0 8, Ball 6-14 0-4 13, Hart 8-14 3-5 22, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 3-5 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 9-21 3-3 26, Stephenson 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 47-98 12-20 121.

Sacramento 31 37 28 18—114
L.A. Lakers 37 27 28 29—121

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-34 (Hield 4-11, Bogdanovic 3-6, McLemore 1-1, Ferrell 1-1, Bjelica 1-2, Fox 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Shumpert 1-7), L.A. Lakers 15-44 (Caldwell-Pope 5-13, Kuzma 4-10, Hart 3-8, Stephenson 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Ball 1-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Chandler 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 45 (Cauley-Stein 12), L.A. Lakers 50 (McGee 12). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox 7), L.A. Lakers 30 (Ingram 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 3. A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held