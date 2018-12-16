Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Mavericks, Box

December 16, 2018 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (120)

Bogdanovic 4-11 5-6 15, Bjelica 5-10 1-2 15, Cauley-Stein 4-10 4-4 12, Fox 11-19 6-6 28, Hield 12-23 1-1 28, Jackson 2-6 2-2 6, Koufos 4-6 0-0 8, Ferrell 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-98 19-21 120.

DALLAS (113)

Barnes 5-16 2-2 15, Doncic 9-15 9-14 28, Jordan 4-7 0-0 8, Brunson 5-13 2-2 12, Matthews 4-13 2-2 13, Finney-Smith 2-4 2-3 6, Kleber 4-8 2-3 11, Nowitzki 1-4 1-1 3, Powell 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 2-9 2-2 7, Broekhoff 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-96 24-31 113.

Sacramento 34 27 32 27—120
Dallas 31 27 25 30—113

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-31 (Bjelica 4-7, Hield 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-5, Williams 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Fox 0-3, Ferrell 0-5), Dallas 9-35 (Matthews 3-6, Barnes 3-7, Kleber 1-4, Harris 1-5, Doncic 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bjelica 10), Dallas 53 (Jordan 23). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Bogdanovic, Fox 5), Dallas 22 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 26, Dallas 18. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_19,935 (19,200).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress