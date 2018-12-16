Kings-Mavericks, Box

SACRAMENTO (120)

Bogdanovic 4-11 5-6 15, Bjelica 5-10 1-2 15, Cauley-Stein 4-10 4-4 12, Fox 11-19 6-6 28, Hield 12-23 1-1 28, Jackson 2-6 2-2 6, Koufos 4-6 0-0 8, Ferrell 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-98 19-21 120.

DALLAS (113)

Barnes 5-16 2-2 15, Doncic 9-15 9-14 28, Jordan 4-7 0-0 8, Brunson 5-13 2-2 12, Matthews 4-13 2-2 13, Finney-Smith 2-4 2-3 6, Kleber 4-8 2-3 11, Nowitzki 1-4 1-1 3, Powell 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 2-9 2-2 7, Broekhoff 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-96 24-31 113.

Sacramento 34 27 32 27—120 Dallas 31 27 25 30—113

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-31 (Bjelica 4-7, Hield 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-5, Williams 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Fox 0-3, Ferrell 0-5), Dallas 9-35 (Matthews 3-6, Barnes 3-7, Kleber 1-4, Harris 1-5, Doncic 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bjelica 10), Dallas 53 (Jordan 23). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Bogdanovic, Fox 5), Dallas 22 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 26, Dallas 18. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_19,935 (19,200).

