Kings-Pacers, Box

SACRAMENTO (97)

Bog.Bogdanovic 4-11 2-4 11, Bjelica 2-6 2-2 6, Cauley-Stein 6-14 2-2 14, Fox 7-14 4-4 18, Hield 8-20 0-0 20, Jackson 4-6 0-0 11, Bagley III 2-4 0-0 4, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Koufos 0-3 0-0 0, Ferrell 1-1 0-0 3, Mason 3-5 2-3 8, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 12-15 97.

INDIANA (107)

Boj.Bogdanovic 5-13 7-7 18, Young 7-13 5-6 20, Turner 4-11 0-0 9, Collison 5-12 2-2 14, Evans 4-9 1-1 10, McDermott 4-10 0-0 10, Sabonis 6-10 2-2 14, Leaf 0-0 1-2 1, Holiday 0-5 0-0 0, Joseph 5-9 1-2 11. Totals 40-92 19-22 107.

Sacramento 31 21 18 27— 97 Indiana 24 30 19 34—107

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-32 (Hield 4-12, Jackson 3-5, Ferrell 1-1, Bog.Bogdanovic 1-5, Mason 0-1, Williams 0-2, Fox 0-3, Bjelica 0-3), Indiana 8-30 (Collison 2-6, McDermott 2-6, Turner 1-2, Evans 1-4, Young 1-4, Boj.Bogdanovic 1-4, Holiday 0-1, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out_Bagley III. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Bjelica 12), Indiana 52 (Turner 13). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox, Bog.Bogdanovic 6), Indiana 26 (Joseph 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, Indiana 17. A_16,867 (20,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.