Kings-Penguins Sum

Los Angeles 0 2 1 0—3 Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Cullen 3 (Johnson, Rust), 6:58 (sh). 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 5 (Crosby, Guentzel), 13:04.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Muzzin 3 (Iafallo, Kopitar), 3:22. 4, Pittsburgh, Pearson 4, 8:29. 5, Los Angeles, Luff 7 (Wagner, Doughty), 10:06.

Third Period_6, Los Angeles, Iafallo 6 (Kempe, Muzzin), 12:30 (pp).

Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Kessel 14 (Maatta, Malkin), 3:59 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 15-9-13-4_41. Pittsburgh 12-13-8-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 2-8-2 (36 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 5-5-1 (41-38).

A_18,627 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.

