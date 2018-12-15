Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Penguins Sums

December 15, 2018 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 0 2 1 0—3
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Cullen 3 (Rust, Johnson), 6:58 (sh). 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 5 (Crosby, Guentzel), 13:04. Penalties_Grant, PIT, (slashing), 2:19; Maatta, PIT, (interference), 5:22; Los Angeles bench, served by Leipsic (too many men on the ice), 10:02; Brown, LA, (high sticking), 18:40.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Muzzin 3 (Iafallo, Kopitar), 3:22. 4, Pittsburgh, Pearson 4, 8:29. 5, Los Angeles, Luff 7 (Wagner, Doughty), 10:06. Penalties_None.

Third Period_6, Los Angeles, Iafallo 6 (Muzzin, Kempe), 12:30 (pp). Penalties_Wilson, PIT, (hooking), 10:39.

Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Kessel 14 (Maatta, Malkin), 3:59 (pp). Penalties_Leipsic, LA, (slashing), 3:25.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 15-9-13-4_41. Pittsburgh 12-13-8-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 2-8-2 (36 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 5-5-1 (41-38).

A_18,627 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress