Kings-Penguins Sums

Los Angeles 0 2 1 0—3 Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Cullen 3 (Rust, Johnson), 6:58 (sh). 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 5 (Crosby, Guentzel), 13:04. Penalties_Grant, PIT, (slashing), 2:19; Maatta, PIT, (interference), 5:22; Los Angeles bench, served by Leipsic (too many men on the ice), 10:02; Brown, LA, (high sticking), 18:40.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Muzzin 3 (Iafallo, Kopitar), 3:22. 4, Pittsburgh, Pearson 4, 8:29. 5, Los Angeles, Luff 7 (Wagner, Doughty), 10:06. Penalties_None.

Third Period_6, Los Angeles, Iafallo 6 (Muzzin, Kempe), 12:30 (pp). Penalties_Wilson, PIT, (hooking), 10:39.

Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Kessel 14 (Maatta, Malkin), 3:59 (pp). Penalties_Leipsic, LA, (slashing), 3:25.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 15-9-13-4_41. Pittsburgh 12-13-8-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 2-8-2 (36 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 5-5-1 (41-38).

A_18,627 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.