Kings-Sabres Sums

Los Angeles 1 2 0 0—3 Buffalo 1 0 2 1—4

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Muzzin 2 (Iafallo, Kopitar), 6:11. 2, Buffalo, Girgensons 3, 13:26. Penalties_Fantenberg, LA, (slashing), 0:36; Reinhart, BUF, (high sticking), 1:04; Leipsic, LA, (slashing), 10:19; Sobotka, BUF, (slashing), 15:03; Los Angeles bench, served by Leipsic (too many men on the ice), 16:08.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Luff 6 (Muzzin), 0:52. 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 5 (Leipsic, Forbort), 12:55. Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (interference), 2:42; Beaulieu, BUF, (cross checking), 4:41; Phaneuf, LA, (interference), 9:37; Carter, LA, (slashing), 18:10.

Third Period_5, Buffalo, Eichel 10 (Ristolainen, Skinner), 3:47 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Larsson 2 (Pilut, Rodrigues), 7:23. Penalties_Forbort, LA, (hooking), 3:40; Bogosian, BUF, Major (fighting), 5:44; N.Thompson, LA, Major (fighting), 5:44; Carter, LA, (tripping), 17:33; Fantenberg, LA, (holding), 19:56.

Overtime_7, Buffalo, Skinner 21 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 1:49 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-15-4_29. Buffalo 16-11-16-4_47.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 4; Buffalo 2 of 8.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Petersen 4-4-1 (47 shots-43 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 6-1-3 (29-26).

A_17,897 (19,070). T_2:50.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Devin Berg, James Tobias.

