Kings-Sharks Sum

December 22, 2018 7:14 pm
 
Los Angeles 1 0 1 1—3
San Jose 0 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 6 (Iafallo, Muzzin), 4:28 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 8 (Thompson, Brown), 5:15. 3, San Jose, Radil 3 (E.Karlsson, Meier), 10:18. 4, San Jose, Pavelski 23 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 19:29.

Overtime_5, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 7, 2:29.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 15-6-7-3_31. San Jose 8-13-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 1; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 4-8-2 (31 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 14-8-4 (31-28).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:35.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.

