Kings-Sharks Sum

|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1
|1—3
|San Jose
|0
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 6 (Iafallo, Muzzin), 4:28 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 8 (Thompson, Brown), 5:15. 3, San Jose, Radil 3 (E.Karlsson, Meier), 10:18. 4, San Jose, Pavelski 23 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 19:29.
Overtime_5, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 7, 2:29.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 15-6-7-3_31. San Jose 8-13-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 1; San Jose 0 of 1.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 4-8-2 (31 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 14-8-4 (31-28).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:35.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.
