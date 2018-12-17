Kings-Timberwolves, Box

SACRAMENTO (105)

Bogdanovic 2-7 0-0 5, Bjelica 0-2 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 0-0 1-2 1, Fox 0-4 0-0 0, Hield 7-13 2-2 21, Jackson 4-7 0-0 11, Labissiere 3-6 1-4 9, Giles III 5-9 3-4 13, Koufos 2-8 0-1 4, Ferrell 6-9 3-5 16, Mason 5-9 1-1 12, McLemore 1-8 4-4 7, T.Williams 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 38-90 15-23 105.

MINNESOTA (132)

Covington 4-9 3-3 13, Gibson 6-12 0-0 12, Towns 5-11 2-2 14, Rose 3-12 6-8 13, Wiggins 4-10 8-8 17, Nunnally 2-4 0-0 5, Deng 1-1 0-0 2, Saric 4-6 3-4 12, Tolliver 3-6 2-2 9, Dieng 7-10 1-1 15, Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Okogie 4-9 1-2 10. Totals 48-97 26-30 132.

Sacramento 23 21 33 28—105 Minnesota 38 36 29 29—132

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-38 (Hield 5-10, Jackson 3-4, Labissiere 2-3, Ferrell 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Mason 1-4, McLemore 1-5, Fox 0-2, T.Williams 0-4), Minnesota 10-27 (Towns 2-3, Covington 2-6, Saric 1-2, Nunnally 1-2, Rose 1-3, Tolliver 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 38 (Koufos 8), Minnesota 59 (Towns 14). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Mason 6), Minnesota 37 (Rose 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 27, Minnesota 24. Technicals_Nunnally. A_12,417 (19,356).

