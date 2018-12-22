Kirkwood leads Harvard past George Washington 75-61

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood scored 20 points with six assists as Harvard snapped a two-game skid with a 75-61 win over George Washington on Saturday.

Kirkwood was 7 of 12 from the field including four from distance for the Crimson (5-5). Justin Bassey added 13 points and eight rebounds and Danilo Djuricic had 11 points and eight rebounds.

After a slow start, Harvard rallied late in the first half and Kirkwood, Corey Johnson and Christian Juzang each sank a 3-pointer in the final minutes to help the Crimson to a 39-28 lead at the break.

Djuricic and Henry Welsh each contributed a dunk to a 10-1 second-half start that stretched Harvard’s advantage to 49-29 with 15:17 to play and the Crimson led the rest of the way.

Justin Mazzulla scored 11 points with four assists for the Colonials (3-9). Maceo Jack added 10 points.

