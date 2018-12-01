Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kitayama, Harding share lead at Mauritius Open

December 1, 2018 2:22 pm
 
BEAU CHAMP, Mauritius (AP) — Kurt Kitayama and Justin Harding were tied for the lead at 16 under par and held a three-shot advantage heading into the final round of the Mauritius Open on Saturday.

Harding jumped six places to join overnight leader Kitayama out in front after an 8-under 64 in the third round. Kitayama carded a 2-under 70.

Three players were three shots behind at Four Seasons Golf Course; Chikkarangappa S (71), Masahiro Kawamura (67) and Matthieu Pavon (70).

Victor Perez was still in position to continue his fabulous start to life on the European Tour after a 71 put him within four shots of the lead. Perez qualified from the Challenge Tour and finished tied for third last weekend at the season-opening Hong Kong Open.

Defending champion Dylan Frittelli climbed up the leaderboard in Mauritius with a 68 to go to 9 under overall and into a tie for 12th.

Ernie Els was 6 under.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

