Knicks-76ers, Box

NEW YORK (109)

Knox 8-17 2-2 21, Vonleh 3-7 0-0 6, Kanter 5-8 5-5 15, Mudiay 3-12 4-8 11, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 10-10 27, Hezonja 0-0 2-2 2, Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Kornet 1-4 0-0 3, Ntilikina 1-7 1-2 3, Dotson 6-11 0-0 14, Lee 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 37-86 25-31 109.

PHILADELPHIA (131)

Butler 6-9 8-10 20, Chandler 2-5 0-0 6, Embiid 10-17 4-4 24, Simmons 5-10 3-4 13, Redick 5-13 3-3 14, Muscala 3-9 0-0 9, Johnson 2-2 0-0 5, McConnell 3-6 0-0 7, Shamet 6-10 1-1 17, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 3-4 1-1 9, Milton 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 47-88 22-25 131.

New York 33 28 24 24—109 Philadelphia 38 31 30 32—131

3-Point Goals_New York 10-31 (Knox 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Dotson 2-6, Kornet 1-3, Mudiay 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Vonleh 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2), Philadelphia 15-30 (Shamet 4-7, Muscala 3-7, Korkmaz 2-3, Chandler 2-3, Johnson 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Milton 1-2, Redick 1-4, Butler 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Vonleh 10), Philadelphia 51 (Simmons 11). Assists_New York 22 (Hardaway Jr., Mudiay, Vonleh 5), Philadelphia 31 (Simmons 10). Total Fouls_New York 19, Philadelphia 22. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), Simmons. A_20,424 (20,478).

