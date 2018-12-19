Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks-76ers, Box

December 19, 2018 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW YORK (109)

Knox 8-17 2-2 21, Vonleh 3-7 0-0 6, Kanter 5-8 5-5 15, Mudiay 3-12 4-8 11, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 10-10 27, Hezonja 0-0 2-2 2, Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Kornet 1-4 0-0 3, Ntilikina 1-7 1-2 3, Dotson 6-11 0-0 14, Lee 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 37-86 25-31 109.

PHILADELPHIA (131)

Butler 6-9 8-10 20, Chandler 2-5 0-0 6, Embiid 10-17 4-4 24, Simmons 5-10 3-4 13, Redick 5-13 3-3 14, Muscala 3-9 0-0 9, Johnson 2-2 0-0 5, McConnell 3-6 0-0 7, Shamet 6-10 1-1 17, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 3-4 1-1 9, Milton 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 47-88 22-25 131.

New York 33 28 24 24—109
Philadelphia 38 31 30 32—131

3-Point Goals_New York 10-31 (Knox 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Dotson 2-6, Kornet 1-3, Mudiay 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Vonleh 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2), Philadelphia 15-30 (Shamet 4-7, Muscala 3-7, Korkmaz 2-3, Chandler 2-3, Johnson 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Milton 1-2, Redick 1-4, Butler 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Vonleh 10), Philadelphia 51 (Simmons 11). Assists_New York 22 (Hardaway Jr., Mudiay, Vonleh 5), Philadelphia 31 (Simmons 10). Total Fouls_New York 19, Philadelphia 22. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), Simmons. A_20,424 (20,478).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency