Knicks-Bucks, Box

NEW YORK (96)

Knox 4-15 3-6 12, Vonleh 5-10 3-3 15, Kornet 8-17 0-0 23, Mudiay 6-15 1-2 13, Lee 4-7 1-1 9, Kanter 4-9 0-0 8, Ntilikina 2-5 0-0 5, Dotson 1-9 1-2 4, Trier 2-10 2-2 7. Totals 36-97 11-16 96.

MILWAUKEE (112)

Middleton 10-17 4-4 25, Antetokounmpo 10-20 10-14 31, Lopez 7-14 0-0 17, Bledsoe 3-7 0-0 8, Brogdon 6-11 1-1 15, Wilson 4-8 1-1 10, Maker 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 1-7 1-1 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Snell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 42-93 17-21 112.

New York 28 20 29 19— 96 Milwaukee 24 29 34 25—112

3-Point Goals_New York 13-31 (Kornet 7-11, Vonleh 2-3, Dotson 1-2, Trier 1-2, Ntilikina 1-2, Knox 1-6, Lee 0-2, Mudiay 0-3), Milwaukee 11-32 (Lopez 3-6, Brogdon 2-3, Bledsoe 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Snell 1-2, Middleton 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Brown 0-1, Hill 0-2, Maker 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Vonleh 13), Milwaukee 57 (Antetokounmpo, Wilson 14). Assists_New York 21 (Mudiay 6), Milwaukee 20 (Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_New York 20, Milwaukee 14. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Kanter 2, Lopez, Antetokounmpo. Ejected_Kanter. A_18,058 (17,500).

