Knicks-Cavaliers, Box

NEW YORK (106)

Vonleh 3-5 0-1 7, Knox 7-15 2-2 19, Kanter 8-12 3-3 20, Mudiay 7-18 2-2 16, Hardaway Jr. 6-18 4-4 20, Kornet 0-1 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ntilikina 6-13 2-2 16, Dotson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 41-94 13-14 106.

CLEVELAND (113)

Osman 1-7 4-4 6, Burks 0-6 1-2 1, Frye 0-3 0-0 0, Sexton 9-16 0-0 19, Hood 9-14 3-3 23, Jones 1-3 2-2 4, Blossomgame 2-2 1-1 5, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Dellavedova 4-7 4-4 15, Nwaba 4-7 0-3 9, Clarkson 12-21 2-2 28. Totals 43-91 17-21 113.

New York 23 31 32 20—106 Cleveland 39 26 21 27—113

3-Point Goals_New York 11-27 (Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Knox 3-6, Ntilikina 2-4, Kanter 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Kornet 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Dotson 0-3), Cleveland 10-34 (Dellavedova 3-5, Hood 2-4, Clarkson 2-7, Nwaba 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Sexton 1-4, Burks 0-3, Frye 0-3, Osman 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Kanter 10), Cleveland 51 (Nance Jr. 11). Assists_New York 21 (Mudiay 7), Cleveland 19 (Nance Jr. 7). Total Fouls_New York 18, Cleveland 18. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Cleveland coach MIke Longabardi, Frye. A_19,432 (20,562).

