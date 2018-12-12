Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks-Cavaliers, Box

December 12, 2018 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW YORK (106)

Vonleh 3-5 0-1 7, Knox 7-15 2-2 19, Kanter 8-12 3-3 20, Mudiay 7-18 2-2 16, Hardaway Jr. 6-18 4-4 20, Kornet 0-1 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ntilikina 6-13 2-2 16, Dotson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 41-94 13-14 106.

CLEVELAND (113)

Osman 1-7 4-4 6, Burks 0-6 1-2 1, Frye 0-3 0-0 0, Sexton 9-16 0-0 19, Hood 9-14 3-3 23, Jones 1-3 2-2 4, Blossomgame 2-2 1-1 5, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Dellavedova 4-7 4-4 15, Nwaba 4-7 0-3 9, Clarkson 12-21 2-2 28. Totals 43-91 17-21 113.

New York 23 31 32 20—106
Cleveland 39 26 21 27—113

3-Point Goals_New York 11-27 (Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Knox 3-6, Ntilikina 2-4, Kanter 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Kornet 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Dotson 0-3), Cleveland 10-34 (Dellavedova 3-5, Hood 2-4, Clarkson 2-7, Nwaba 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Sexton 1-4, Burks 0-3, Frye 0-3, Osman 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Kanter 10), Cleveland 51 (Nance Jr. 11). Assists_New York 21 (Mudiay 7), Cleveland 19 (Nance Jr. 7). Total Fouls_New York 18, Cleveland 18. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Cleveland coach MIke Longabardi, Frye. A_19,432 (20,562).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley