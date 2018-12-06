Knicks-Celtics, Box

Listen Live Sports

NEW YORK (100)

Hezonja 1-4 1-1 3, Vonleh 4-5 3-4 12, Kanter 7-12 0-0 14, Mudiay 5-15 5-5 17, Hardaway Jr. 7-19 2-2 22, Knox 4-12 1-2 11, Kornet 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 3-4 1-2 7, Lee 1-3 0-0 3, Dotson 2-11 1-2 5, Trier 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 36-91 16-20 100.

BOSTON (128)

Tatum 7-11 0-0 17, Morris 5-13 0-0 10, Horford 8-12 3-3 19, Irving 9-15 1-2 22, Smart 2-8 0-0 4, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 7-10 7-9 21, Hayward 2-6 2-2 8, Theis 4-7 2-2 10, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 3-7 2-2 11, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 49-92 17-20 128.

New York 30 28 26 16—100
Boston 38 31 30 29—128

3-Point Goals_New York 12-35 (Hardaway Jr. 6-13, Mudiay 2-4, Knox 2-6, Vonleh 1-1, Lee 1-2, Kornet 0-1, Hezonja 0-2, Dotson 0-6), Boston 13-38 (Tatum 3-5, Rozier 3-6, Irving 3-6, Hayward 2-3, Wanamaker 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Theis 0-1, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-5, Morris 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 47 (Kanter 11), Boston 46 (Horford 12). Assists_New York 21 (Mudiay 6), Boston 32 (Irving 8). Total Fouls_New York 23, Boston 24. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

