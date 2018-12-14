Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Hornets, Box

December 14, 2018 9:42 pm
 
NEW YORK (126)

Knox 7-15 3-6 20, Vonleh 5-13 3-6 15, Kanter 6-10 3-3 15, Mudiay 14-21 5-6 34, Hardaway Jr. 5-12 1-1 12, Hezonja 2-6 0-1 5, Kornet 4-8 2-2 13, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ntilikina 1-4 1-2 3, Lee 2-7 2-4 7. Totals 47-98 20-31 126.

CHARLOTTE (124)

Batum 8-14 0-0 21, Williams 7-12 2-2 20, Zeller 9-10 2-3 21, Walker 6-20 0-0 16, Lamb 7-21 1-1 16, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-6 0-0 2, Bridges 2-3 0-0 6, Kaminsky 4-7 2-3 11, Monk 3-4 1-1 9, Parker 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 48-102 8-10 124.

New York 16 37 25 35 13—126
Charlotte 33 39 21 20 11—124

3-Point Goals_New York 12-34 (Kornet 3-5, Knox 3-6, Vonleh 2-8, Hezonja 1-1, Lee 1-2, Mudiay 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-6, Kanter 0-1, Ntilikina 0-1), Charlotte 20-48 (Batum 5-8, Williams 4-7, Walker 4-13, Monk 2-3, Bridges 2-3, Zeller 1-1, Kaminsky 1-3, Lamb 1-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 46 (Vonleh 11), Charlotte 51 (Zeller 13). Assists_New York 27 (Mudiay 8), Charlotte 38 (Walker 10). Total Fouls_New York 16, Charlotte 23. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second), Monk. A_17,622 (19,077).

