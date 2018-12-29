Knicks-Jazz, Box

NEW YORK (97)

Knox 4-12 1-2 12, Vonleh 3-5 5-6 13, Kornet 5-11 0-0 14, Mudiay 6-11 0-0 13, Hardaway Jr. 5-13 6-7 18, Hezonja 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Kanter 0-6 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-7 0-0 2, Burke 4-5 3-3 12, Trier 1-8 0-1 2, Dotson 2-6 3-3 9. Totals 32-86 18-22 97.

UTAH (129)

Ingles 1-5 4-4 6, Favors 5-8 0-0 12, Gobert 10-12 5-6 25, Exum 6-11 1-1 13, Mitchell 6-14 1-1 15, Sefolosha 4-6 0-2 10, O’Neale 3-4 0-0 8, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Udoh 4-5 0-0 8, Bradley 0-3 0-0 0, Neto 4-7 0-0 9, Mitrou-Long 1-2 0-0 3, Korver 5-10 0-0 15. Totals 51-93 11-14 129.

New York 17 17 32 31— 97 Utah 39 32 26 32—129

3-Point Goals_New York 15-32 (Kornet 4-6, Knox 3-4, Vonleh 2-2, Dotson 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Mudiay 1-2, Burke 1-2, Kanter 0-1, Trier 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2), Utah 16-36 (Korver 5-8, O’Neale 2-3, Favors 2-3, Sefolosha 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Neto 1-2, Mitrou-Long 1-2, Niang 1-3, Exum 0-2, Ingles 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Vonleh 9), Utah 60 (Gobert 16). Assists_New York 17 (Kornet, Mudiay 5), Utah 30 (Exum 13). Total Fouls_New York 19, Utah 27. Technicals_Ingles. A_18,306 (18,306).

