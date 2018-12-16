Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Pacers, Box

NEW YORK (99)

Knox 6-15 0-2 15, Vonleh 3-10 0-0 7, Kanter 7-11 5-5 20, Mudiay 5-11 7-10 18, Hardaway Jr. 8-18 2-3 19, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Kornet 2-4 0-0 5, Ntilikina 1-4 1-2 3, Burke 1-7 0-0 3, Lee 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 37-89 15-22 99.

INDIANA (110)

Bogdanovic 4-12 3-3 12, Young 5-9 0-1 10, Turner 10-19 3-4 24, Collison 1-2 0-0 3, Oladipo 7-13 7-8 26, McDermott 3-6 0-0 9, Sabonis 6-10 1-2 13, Holiday 2-8 3-3 7, Joseph 2-8 1-2 6. Totals 40-87 18-23 110.

New York 26 27 20 26— 99
Indiana 28 28 23 31—110

3-Point Goals_New York 10-32 (Knox 3-9, Kanter 1-1, Lee 1-2, Burke 1-2, Kornet 1-3, Mudiay 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Vonleh 1-5, Ntilikina 0-2), Indiana 12-34 (Oladipo 5-8, McDermott 3-5, Collison 1-2, Turner 1-4, Joseph 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 44 (Kanter 15), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 12). Assists_New York 21 (Mudiay 6), Indiana 28 (Oladipo 7). Total Fouls_New York 19, Indiana 18. A_16,646 (20,000).

