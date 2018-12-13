Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks sign rookie Trier to guaranteed NBA deal, waive Baker

December 13, 2018 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have signed guard Allonzo Trier to a guaranteed deal after the undrafted rookie’s strong start to the season.

The Knicks say Thursday that Trier became the first two-way player to sign a guaranteed NBA contract within the first two months of the season. The team acted quickly to make sure Trier wouldn’t have to spend time in the NBA G League after he was one of the top contributors to the Knicks.

Trier is averaging 11.3 points in 27 games and is shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks third among first-year players.

He was signed to a two-way contract on July 3 after the former Arizona guard wasn’t taken in the draft despite averaging 18.1 points as a junior.

Advertisement

To make room on the roster for Trier’s contract, the Knicks waived guard Ron Baker.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley