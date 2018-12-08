Listen Live Sports

Kohl scores 21 points in Central Connecticut win

December 8, 2018 3:09 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Kohl scored 21 points with five rebounds and five assists to lead four teammates in double-figure scoring and Central Connecticut beat Division II Penn State Wilkes-Barre 79-58 on Saturday.

Ian Krishnan hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Joe Hugley added 14 off the bench and Deion Bute had 12 for the Blue Devils (5-5), who shot 38 percent but made 22 of 29 free throws, led by Hugley’s 9 of 10.

Central Connecticut leads the Northeast Conference in free-throw shooting at 77.5 percent and conference leader Hugley entered the game converting 90 percent from the line.

The Nittany Lions closed to 33-30 on Kahlil White’s 3-pointer, but Kohl’s jumper sparked a 12-1 run and the Blue Devils led 45-35 at halftime.

Krishnan hit back-to-back 3-pointers amid a 10-2 run and the Blue Devils pulled away to a 21-point lead on Kohl’s layup with 7:37 to play.

White scored 14 points, Kevin Silverberg added 11 and Jayden Hampton 10 for the Nittany Lions (6-3), who saw their four-game win streak end.

