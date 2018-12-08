Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kovalev-Alvarez rematch set for Feb. 2 in Frisco, Texas

December 8, 2018 7:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Sergey Kovalev will try to win back his light heavyweight title from Eleider Alvarez when they meet on Feb. 2 in Frisco, Texas.

The rematch will be held at Ford Center at The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility. The announcement was made at a press conference Saturday at Madison Square Garden before Vasiliy Lomachenko’s lightweight title fight against Jose Pedraza.

Alvarez, from Colombia, rallied to knock out Kovalev in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in August, dropping the Russian three times in the seventh round. Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) had been behind on all three scorecards before his furious finish.

Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) had regained the WBO 175-pound title following Andre Ward’s retirement. Ward handed Kovalev his first two losses, knocking him out in their second fight.

