Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kriechmayr leads Kilde in final Bormio downhill training

December 27, 2018 9:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Austria skier Vincent Kriechmayr led the second and final training session Thursday for the World Cup downhill on the Stelvio course.

Kriechmayr finished a slim 0.04 seconds ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the Norwegian who won the previous downhill in Val Gardena.

Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria was third, 0.19 behind, in very icy conditions.

Kriechmayr has won three World Cup races in his career, two super-Gs and one downhill.

Advertisement

The annual downhill race is scheduled for Friday, followed by a super-G on Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba