Lakers-Grizzlies, Box

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 9-18 2-3 20, Kuzma 8-16 0-0 20, McGee 4-10 2-2 10, Ball 2-9 0-0 4, Hart 5-10 2-2 16, Mykhailiuk 4-8 0-0 11, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 1-2 2-2 4, Wagner 0-2 0-2 0, Stephenson 4-10 0-0 9, Caldwell-Pope 6-11 0-0 16, Bonga 0-2 1-1 1. Totals 43-98 9-12 111.

MEMPHIS (88)

Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson Jr. 4-9 2-2 11, Gasol 5-9 0-0 11, Conley 4-12 3-3 12, Temple 3-7 3-3 9, Casspi 1-4 0-0 2, Green 2-6 1-2 6, Noah 2-8 2-4 6, Mack 2-6 1-2 6, Stephens 1-2 0-0 2, M.Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Selden 7-12 2-2 17. Totals 34-84 14-18 88.

L.A. Lakers 27 36 28 20—111 Memphis 16 24 26 22— 88

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 16-41 (Hart 4-7, Kuzma 4-8, Caldwell-Pope 4-9, Mykhailiuk 3-6, Stephenson 1-2, Bonga 0-1, James 0-3, Ball 0-5), Memphis 6-30 (Conley 1-3, Gasol 1-3, Selden 1-3, Green 1-3, Mack 1-4, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Anderson 0-1, M.Brooks 0-2, Casspi 0-3, Temple 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 57 (Chandler 14), Memphis 36 (Jackson Jr. 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 27 (James 9), Memphis 17 (Anderson, Selden 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, Memphis 19. Technicals_McGee, Noah. A_17,794 (18,119).

