Lakers-Hornets, Box

L.A. LAKERS (128)

James 7-15 8-12 24, Kuzma 4-9 4-4 14, McGee 9-10 1-2 19, Ball 7-11 0-0 16, Hart 2-8 0-1 5, Mykhailiuk 4-10 1-2 12, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 1-1 1-2 3, Wagner 2-4 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 4-9 1-1 11, Stephenson 5-8 0-0 11, Bonga 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 49-92 16-24 128.

CHARLOTTE (100)

Batum 3-7 0-0 7, M.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Zeller 3-7 2-2 8, Walker 2-13 0-0 4, Lamb 4-9 3-3 12, Bridges 5-13 5-6 17, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-4 0-0 2, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-9 1-2 11, Monk 7-14 3-3 19, Graham 2-6 1-1 5, Parker 2-3 0-1 4, Bacon 4-4 0-0 9. Totals 39-92 15-18 100.

L.A. Lakers 32 25 40 31—128 Charlotte 22 28 17 33—100

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 14-34 (Mykhailiuk 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Ball 2-4, Kuzma 2-5, James 2-6, Wagner 1-2, Stephenson 1-3, Hart 1-4), Charlotte 7-29 (Monk 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Bacon 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Batum 1-5, Kaminsky 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-2, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 52 (James 12), Charlotte 38 (Zeller 7). Assists_L.A. Lakers 34 (James 11), Charlotte 22 (Graham 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Charlotte 19. Technicals_Stephenson, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_19,641 (19,077).

