Lakers-Kings, Box

L.A. LAKERS (116)

Ingram 8-19 5-8 22, Kuzma 12-24 7-9 33, Zubac 3-8 0-0 6, Ball 8-13 0-0 20, Hart 4-8 0-0 10, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 4-4 3-4 11, Caruso 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson 4-8 1-1 10, Caldwell-Pope 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 45-88 16-23 116.

SACRAMENTO (117)

Shumpert 6-12 0-0 18, Bjelica 7-13 4-5 18, Cauley-Stein 9-15 1-2 19, Fox 6-20 3-4 15, Hield 2-8 2-2 6, Jackson 2-8 5-5 10, Koufos 1-3 0-0 2, Ferrell 2-2 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 9-16 2-3 23, McLemore 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 45-101 17-21 117.

L.A. Lakers 34 33 28 21—116 Sacramento 32 29 23 33—117

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-25 (Ball 4-6, Hart 2-3, Kuzma 2-8, Stephenson 1-4, Ingram 1-4), Sacramento 10-29 (Shumpert 6-8, Bogdanovic 3-7, Jackson 1-4, Hield 0-2, Bjelica 0-2, Fox 0-3, McLemore 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (Chandler 10), Sacramento 48 (Fox 9). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (Ball 12), Sacramento 25 (Fox 12). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 19, Sacramento 20. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger. A_17,583 (17,608).

