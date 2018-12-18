Lakers-Nets, Box

Listen Live Sports

December 18, 2018 10:03 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (110)

James 13-23 8-13 36, Kuzma 9-21 2-2 22, Chandler 2-2 1-2 5, Ball 9-16 0-2 23, Hart 2-10 1-2 6, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 1-2 1-2 4, Zubac 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 6, Stephenson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 42-90 13-23 110.

BROOKLYN (115)

Kurucs 1-5 0-0 3, Hollis-Jefferson 5-12 7-9 17, Allen 3-7 0-1 6, Russell 9-21 0-0 22, Harris 7-13 2-2 19, Dudley 6-8 0-0 13, Carroll 5-12 0-0 13, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 6-11 4-7 18. Totals 44-91 13-19 115.

L.A. Lakers 32 25 26 27—110
Brooklyn 33 29 28 25—115

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 13-40 (Ball 5-9, Stephenson 2-4, James 2-7, Kuzma 2-8, Wagner 1-2, Hart 1-5, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-4), Brooklyn 14-34 (Russell 4-9, Harris 3-4, Carroll 3-7, Dinwiddie 2-5, Kurucs 1-3, Dudley 1-3, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2). Fouled Out_Ball. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 48 (James 13), Brooklyn 40 (Allen, Hollis-Jefferson 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 21 (James 8), Brooklyn 27 (Russell 13). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 19, Brooklyn 18. A_17,732 (17,732).

