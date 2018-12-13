Lakers-Rockets, Box

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 12-18 2-6 29, Kuzma 8-17 7-7 24, McGee 5-6 1-4 11, Ball 3-9 1-2 7, Hart 6-8 1-3 15, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 7-12 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 3-5 8, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-80 15-27 111.

HOUSTON (126)

Gordon 6-11 0-0 13, Tucker 2-6 0-2 6, Capela 7-13 2-3 16, Paul 3-10 5-6 14, Harden 14-26 18-19 50, Nene 3-4 0-0 6, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 5-8 2-2 15, Green 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-85 27-32 126.

L.A. Lakers 24 32 32 23—111 Houston 29 33 28 36—126

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-32 (Stephenson 3-5, James 3-6, Hart 2-3, Kuzma 1-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Ball 0-6), Houston 15-34 (Harden 4-12, Paul 3-4, House Jr. 3-5, Tucker 2-4, Green 2-4, Gordon 1-4, Knight 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 31 (Chandler 8), Houston 43 (Capela 14). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (Ball 8), Houston 24 (Harden 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Houston 24. Technicals_Kuzma, L.A. Lakers team, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Nene 2. Ejected_Nene. A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.